This delightful little mosque is integrated within the Beit Al Quran complex and is open even when the museum isn't. Often overlooked, it has one of the most unusual features you are likely to see in a Bahraini mosque, a beautiful stained-glass dome. This sits above a mihrab (niche indicating the direction of Mecca) decorated with blue tiles that evokes Muslim Persia. The tiles in the courtyard have a similar effect, only they take you to Muslim Spain.