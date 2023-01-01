Built in 1992 by Sheikh Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, this mosque is easily identified by its unique minaret, which (unusually for a mosque) also serves as a clock tower. But the real gem is inside: framed by beautiful Kufic calligraphy, four pillars hold up the twin arches of the mosque’s impressive mihrab (niche indicating the direction of Mecca), which is elaborately carved in different repeating geometric patterns, creating a dizzying effect.

The mosque can be respectfully visited by tourists outside of prayer times. Muslims should note there is no Friday prayer held here.