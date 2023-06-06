Shop
Manama might lack the polish and outlandish commercialism seen in some Gulf capitals, but therein lies its charm. Yes, you'll find all the hallmarks of modern Arab prosperity here – vast air-conditioned shopping malls and daringly designed skyscrapers – but confidently nestled beside all that glass and glamour are delightful relics and reminders of the city's proud heritage as a busy port town. Historic sites are given equal footing with the brash, modern ones. This is most apparent in Manama's Souq, where the hustle and bustle still evokes an ancient bazaar, and the globally diverse local cuisine is slowly elevating the city into a foodie destination.
Manama
Deservedly the country's most popular attraction, this is an outstanding introduction to Bahrain's history, with signage in English and Arabic. It's…
Manama
Manama Souq is a warren of narrow streets and alleyways emanating south from Bab Al Bahrain. Here you can pick up everything from electronic goods and…
Manama
The finest collection of ancient Qurans in the region, this wonderful homage to Islam's holiest book displays Qurans from almost every century since the…
Manama
This is Bahrain's grand mosque, built as a grand statement in honour of the founder of modern Bahrain, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Muhammad Bin Khalifa, who was…
Manama
Close your eyes in this little corner of Manama's historic souq and you would be forgiven for thinking you were in downtown Delhi. The lingua franca is…
Manama
Built in 1992 by Sheikh Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, this mosque is easily identified by its unique minaret, which (unusually for a mosque) also serves as a…
Manama
This handsome twin-arched gate is a fitting entrance to Manama Souq. Built by Sir Charles Dalrymple Belgrave, British adviser to the royals, in 1949, the …
Manama
Built in 2008, these 240m-high, 50-floor office towers were inspired by the traditional badqeers (wind towers) seen in historic Bahraini homes. They are…
