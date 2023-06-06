Manama

Overview

Manama might lack the polish and outlandish commercialism seen in some Gulf capitals, but therein lies its charm. Yes, you'll find all the hallmarks of modern Arab prosperity here – vast air-conditioned shopping malls and daringly designed skyscrapers – but confidently nestled beside all that glass and glamour are delightful relics and reminders of the city's proud heritage as a busy port town. Historic sites are given equal footing with the brash, modern ones. This is most apparent in Manama's Souq, where the hustle and bustle still evokes an ancient bazaar, and the globally diverse local cuisine is slowly elevating the city into a foodie destination.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Museum goers inside the purpose-built Bahrain National Museum which covers 6,000 years of Bahrain's history.

    Bahrain National Museum

    Manama

    Deservedly the country's most popular attraction, this is an outstanding introduction to Bahrain's history, with signage in English and Arabic. It's…

  • The Manama Souk, Bahrain.

    Manama Souq

    Manama

    Manama Souq is a warren of narrow streets and alleyways emanating south from Bab Al Bahrain. Here you can pick up everything from electronic goods and…

  • Beit Al Quran

    Beit Al Quran

    Manama

    The finest collection of ancient Qurans in the region, this wonderful homage to Islam's holiest book displays Qurans from almost every century since the…

  • Al Fatih Mosque

    Al Fatih Mosque

    Manama

    This is Bahrain's grand mosque, built as a grand statement in honour of the founder of modern Bahrain, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Muhammad Bin Khalifa, who was…

  • Little India

    Little India

    Manama

    Close your eyes in this little corner of Manama's historic souq and you would be forgiven for thinking you were in downtown Delhi. The lingua franca is…

  • Yateem Mosque

    Yateem Mosque

    Manama

    Built in 1992 by Sheikh Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, this mosque is easily identified by its unique minaret, which (unusually for a mosque) also serves as a…

  • Bab Al Bahrain

    Bab Al Bahrain

    Manama

    This handsome twin-arched gate is a fitting entrance to Manama Souq. Built by Sir Charles Dalrymple Belgrave, British adviser to the royals, in 1949, the …

  • World Trade Centre

    World Trade Centre

    Manama

    Built in 2008, these 240m-high, 50-floor office towers were inspired by the traditional badqeers (wind towers) seen in historic Bahraini homes. They are…

