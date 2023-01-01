Jai Shri Khrishna Temple

This 200-year-old Hindu temple is the oldest in the Gulf and a testimony to Bahrain's ancient Indian community. Situated down a narrow alley in the heart of Little India, a red gate opens up to a courtyard overlooked by a painted two-storey building with decorated Indian elephants marching beside colourful red, yellow and pink floral patterns. In the courtyard, modest shrines with huge images of Hindu deities sit in the open as worshippers pay their respects.