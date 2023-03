Malls have conquered Manama in a big way, but the antidote lies in this earthy vestige of Old Bahrain, located off Lulu Ave. Fruit and veg dominates the cavernous main space, and you'll rub shoulders with a broad cross-section of Manama society doing their shopping far from the glitz of the retail temples. Don't miss the aromatic fish market, in a separate building off the northwestern corner.