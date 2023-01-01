Al Bahair Mini Canyon & Wetlands

Unlike any other place in Bahrain, these huge, beautiful, natural rock formations of varying shapes are yellowish in colour and sit right in the middle of a bustling residential neighbourhood. During the winter, when shallow wetlands form at their feet, the 'mini canyon', as it is known locally, becomes a bird haven, and locals love to sit atop the rocks in the evenings with a picnic.

Sadly, the dumped rubbish and encroaching development suggest this little urban oasis might not be around for much longer. Care should be taken when exploring as the ground is very soft in parts. For the best views, drive right to the back of the residential area on the western side of the Alba Club.