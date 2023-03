Throughout the day sea taxis whisk visitors to this little desert island, where there are shallow swimming areas, various day-accommodation options (from BD10), a bar, a covered play area for kids, a gym and two decent eateries. It's a nice break from the mainland and is popular with families, who arrive armed with large picnics, at weekends. Note: you cannot stay overnight.

The port for the island is off Umm Al Saeed Ave at Sitra's Fishing Port.