Albareh Art Gallery

Cool and welcoming, this little gallery in artsy Adliya hosts work from across the region. Two modest sized rooms, where exhibits are regularly replenished, often display work that pushes the boundaries expected of Arab artists. Don't be surprised if this is one of the few galleries in which you come across a nude on display. Albareh makes a refreshing change from the tired, cliched regional art you'll see everywhere else, and if you like what you see, you can buy it.