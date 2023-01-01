Saar Temple & Burial Chambers

This extensive site boasts a Dilmun-era temple dating to 1900 BC, surrounded by a host of buildings yet to be formally identified. However, the most exciting excavations are the series of honeycombed burial chambers south of the temple. These have long been plundered with the removal of the coping stones, revealing the fascinating inner sanctums. It's soon to be turned into a major tourist attraction, but for now you can savour the privilege of wandering unchecked among the cradles of the dead.

The site is signposted from Sheikh Isa Bin Salman Hwy, south of Saar. Bus 13 from Manama Bus Station stops at Rd 79; from there it is a short walk to the site.