A complex of three 2nd and 3rd millennium BC temples centred around a freshwater spring believed to be dedicated to the Mesopotamian god of wisdom and sweet water, Enki, or his son Inzak, the tutelary god of Dilmun. The display inside the visitor's centre is a useful introduction to the site, which is seen from a walkway that circumnavigates it. This makes engaging with the excavations quite difficult, though there are plans to create a more immersive experience.