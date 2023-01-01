Al Areen Wildlife Park & Reserve

Ignore the tacky cardboard cutouts of animals leading up to the entrance – this is a great-value day out for the entire family in one of Bahrain's three conservation areas. The 10-sq-km reserve is home to several species of wildlife indigenous to the region, including herds of Arabian oryx, with their fabulous horns. The park is home to a total of 80 species of birds and 45 species of mammals.

Get there early to avoid missing out on the excellent bus tour, which leaves every hour, but fills up very quickly in the afternoons. As you listen to the Arabic and English commentary, passing walkers struggling with the heat, you'll be grateful you choose the bus!