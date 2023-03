The Al Sakhir Tower of the Formula 1 Racetrack rises above the desert like a beacon. If you're visiting Bahrain out of season and want to see what a state-of-the-art track looks like, then you can either walk straight into the stand and admire it from afar or join a 40-minute tour of the grounds, media centre, control room and the world-famous track.

Be sure to check the events calendar as the track is also used for drag racing, drifting and superbike races throughout the year.