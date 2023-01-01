Al Jazaer Beach

This beach won't win any Blue Flag awards for cleanliness, but if you do find yourself this far south, it's a nice enough spot to cool off. The clean, clear and very shallow waters are excellent for children to paddle in. Jazaer is popular with local families who turn up armed with huge picnics at the weekends. There are basic showers and toilets in the middle and a tiny store at the northern end selling snacks and drinks.

Those without a vehicle can get bus 16 from Isa Town on Fridays and Saturdays only.