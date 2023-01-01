The minuscule village of Cek (pronounced 'Jek') is just a handful of farmsteads around a rocky knob that protrudes from a sweep of grassy mountainside. There's no shop or accommodation infrastructure, but views across the wide open landscape from here are hard to beat.

From a point around 1.5km beyond the village, a trail descends into the canyon, crosses a seasonal bridge then climbs straight up the far side to Qrız. It makes a wonderful short trek, but some years the bridge at the canyon bottom gets washed away and without that (or a horse to carry you across the river), you might have to return the way you came.