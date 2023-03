One of the most dramatic stretches of the Quba–Xınalıq road starts when it enters a deep, narrow canyon at around Km 34.5. It emerges over 2km later at an uninhabited grassy picnic spot called Çaygoșan, where there are two seasonal tea places in an achingly beautiful valley. The best views are around Km 38.3.

A small bridge across the river at Km 37 leads 4km up a very rocky track to the entirely unspoilt clifftop village of Qrız.