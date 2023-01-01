Across the river from central Quba, Qırmızı Qəsəbə is a much-celebrated Jewish village with two active synagogues, including the Grand Synagogue. Its comfortable existence is often cited as proof of Azerbaijan's history of religious tolerance, though to the casual observer the townscape's biggest difference from the rest of Quba is that of conspicuous wealth.

To get there from Quba's Nizami Park, descend the long stairway adorned by statues of Greco-Soviet Adonis youths and cross the pedestrianised bridge.