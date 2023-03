Old chaps in flat caps sip tea and slap dominoes all day long beneath shady chestnut and plane trees on this attractive, tree-shaded square. There's an ornamental 'castle' tower, a museum, a metal spired turbe (tomb-tower) and statues of poets, peasants and sportswomen. The latter give the stairway down to the Qırmızı Qəsəbə pedestrian bridge a nostalgic sense of Soviet optimism.