One of Northern Azerbaijan's most culturally intriguing villages, Qrız sits on the crag-top plateau that looks out across the cliffs above Çaygoşan. The architecture isn't memorable and there is nothing in the way of tourist infrastructure, but if you visit with a local guide or translator, it makes a wonderfully authentic base for hiking and a couple of farmsteads do informally accept homestay guests on request.

There is a very rough 4WD track to the village that zigzags four kilometres up from the Xınalıq road, but normal cars won't make it and public transport is nonexistent. Some Baku hike-tour companies use the village as a base to visit a local waterfall that is especially attractive when frozen in winter.