Hüseynov Küç

Lahıc’s pedestrianised main street is unevenly paved with smooth pale river-stones and lined with older houses built traditionally with interleaving stone and timber layers plus box windows. Even though it's an unashamed tourist trap by day, it remains a delight to stroll amid the copper boutiques, ice-cream sellers and snack vendors. The simple workshop at number 82 remains an active forge and number 43–45 is a superbly photogenic coppersmithy with a dusty, museum-like antique section and an Ali Baba's cavern-like shop.