Widely touted by tour companies, this series of modest cascades with wooden access stairs is pretty enough as a place to sit on a tea platform in the cool of the forest, but the sheer number of tourists in summer tends to undermine the low-key charm while in winter the teahouses shut down.

The falls are a 400m walk from the car park. It's in a steep-cut side valley north of Rusiyan village, 3.5km off the main Baku road and accessed via an unpaved lane that is sometimes very muddy.