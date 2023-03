With nearly 20 varietals, Savalan is Azerbaijan’s best-known wine brand. Visits, which must be pre-arranged, include an explanation of production, a stroll in the vineyard and cellars, and your choice of four samples in a bright, inviting tasting room. Tours cost AZN15 per person for groups of two to five; AZN25 per person for larger groups of six or more.

The winery is beside the main Qəbələ–Ağdaş road, around 30km south of central Qәbәlә, just before Savalan village.