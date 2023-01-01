Fazıl Labyrinth

This remarkable rural site comprises over a dozen close-packed grave excavations from the 2nd to 7th centuries BC, presented underground in the states they were found, complete with pots, talismans and the bones of sacrificed animals. However, at the time of research the site was closed due to the death of the archaeologist for whom its protection had been a lifetime's work. Before heading here, 25km southeast of Şəki, check with the tourist office for the latest news.