The Şəki Khans' little-publicised 'other' palace is a slightly smaller, older version of the Xan Sarayı set in its own rose garden. While five of the six rooms are essentially plain, the sixth has a stunning series of original 1765 murals depicting scenes from Nizami classics.

The English-speaking guide, Rumella, lives next door. She and her family protected the monument for years, long before it was restored.