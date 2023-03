This engrossing little museum is wonderfully old-fashioned and has very little in English, but photos show regional historical places, there's a mockup of the 5th-century churches whose ruins remain in Qum and Ləkit, and a one-room waxworks depicts 19th-century Qax life. The museum is in an almost unmarked building in the garden of the former Alaverdi Church (19th century).

If you can read Azerbaijani, room 9 has some intriguing details about the İlisu sultanate.