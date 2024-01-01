İçəri Bazar

Azerbaijan

Old Town Qax is centred on cobbled İçəri Bazar, a streetscape where older houses have been given a faux-antique look on a lane guarded by castle-style gateways and verdigris-green warrior statues. The centrepiece is a small open-air theatre that's especially attractive on summer evenings when colonised by tea tables whose dim lights twinkle amid the trees.

1. History Museum

0.61 MILES

This engrossing little museum is wonderfully old-fashioned and has very little in English, but photos show regional historical places, there's a mockup of…

2. İlisu Village

7.34 MILES

Two beautiful high-altitude valleys meet at charming little İlisu. Amazingly this diminutive village of photogenic old homes was once the capital of a…

3. Kiş Albanian Church

18.03 MILES

The brilliantly renovated round-towered 'temple' in pretty Kiş village has been lovingly converted into a very well-presented trilingual museum. It’s the…

4. Cümə Mosque

19.83 MILES

Şәki's foremost mosque dates from the 18th century and sports a standalone 28m brick minaret with a metal tulip-shaped point.

5. Xan Yaylağı

19.88 MILES

High above the city, a plateau of summer pastures known as Xan Yaylağı offers truly superb viewpoints back over the valley and northwards towards high…

6. Omar Əfəndiyev Mosque

20.13 MILES

This small, 19th-century mosque is a typical brick structure that fits harmoniously with the architecture of MF Axundzadə pr, looking especially…

7. Xanların Evi

20.14 MILES

The Şəki Khans' little-publicised 'other' palace is a slightly smaller, older version of the Xan Sarayı set in its own rose garden. While five of the six…

8. War Memorial

20.2 MILES

Raised on a hillside high above the city, the WWII memorial is a vertical twist of concrete scroll fronted by a mourning woman with her head between her…