Dili Qala

Azerbaijan

LoginSave

There's nothing historic about this curious castle-like folly, an intriguing landmark on the ridge above town. It was designed to be a hotel but so poorly constructed that it was never finished. Foliage growing through the remnants adds a photogenic touch and there are great city views from here.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Xan Sarayı

    Xan Sarayı

    0.92 MILES

    This ornate 1762 palace building features vivid murals and dazzling coloured light streaming through şəbəkə (stained-glass windows), making it Şəki’s…

  • Kiş Albanian Church

    Kiş Albanian Church

    3.69 MILES

    The brilliantly renovated round-towered 'temple' in pretty Kiş village has been lovingly converted into a very well-presented trilingual museum. It’s the…

  • İlisu Village

    İlisu Village

    19.93 MILES

    Two beautiful high-altitude valleys meet at charming little İlisu. Amazingly this diminutive village of photogenic old homes was once the capital of a…

  • Xan Yaylağı

    Xan Yaylağı

    3.62 MILES

    High above the city, a plateau of summer pastures known as Xan Yaylağı offers truly superb viewpoints back over the valley and northwards towards high…

  • Fazıl Labyrinth

    Fazıl Labyrinth

    11.66 MILES

    This remarkable rural site comprises over a dozen close-packed grave excavations from the 2nd to 7th centuries BC, presented underground in the states…

  • Xanların Evi

    Xanların Evi

    0.57 MILES

    The Şəki Khans' little-publicised 'other' palace is a slightly smaller, older version of the Xan Sarayı set in its own rose garden. While five of the six…

  • Karavansaray Hotel

    Karavansaray Hotel

    0.63 MILES

    Even if you don’t stay here, do peep inside this historic caravanserai whose twin-level arcade of sturdy arches enclose a sizeable central courtyard…

  • Şəbəkə Workshop

    Şəbəkə Workshop

    0.85 MILES

    The şəbəkə (stained-glass windows) featured at Xan Sarayı are laboriously made by slotting together hundreds of hand-carved wooden pieces to create…

View more attractions

Nearby Azerbaijan attractions

1. War Memorial

0.17 MILES

Raised on a hillside high above the city, the WWII memorial is a vertical twist of concrete scroll fronted by a mourning woman with her head between her…

2. Omar Əfəndiyev Mosque

0.37 MILES

This small, 19th-century mosque is a typical brick structure that fits harmoniously with the architecture of MF Axundzadə pr, looking especially…

3. Cümə Mosque

0.46 MILES

Şәki's foremost mosque dates from the 18th century and sports a standalone 28m brick minaret with a metal tulip-shaped point.

4. Xanların Evi

0.57 MILES

The Şəki Khans' little-publicised 'other' palace is a slightly smaller, older version of the Xan Sarayı set in its own rose garden. While five of the six…

5. Karavansaray Hotel

0.63 MILES

Even if you don’t stay here, do peep inside this historic caravanserai whose twin-level arcade of sturdy arches enclose a sizeable central courtyard…

6. Şəbəkə Workshop

0.85 MILES

The şəbəkə (stained-glass windows) featured at Xan Sarayı are laboriously made by slotting together hundreds of hand-carved wooden pieces to create…

7. 'Albanian' Church

0.86 MILES

A coven of museum ladies beckon unsuspecting tourists into this unusual building, a circular former church. A sign claims it dates from the 7th century or…

8. Xan Sarayı

0.92 MILES

This ornate 1762 palace building features vivid murals and dazzling coloured light streaming through şəbəkə (stained-glass windows), making it Şəki’s…