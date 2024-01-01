History Museum

Azerbaijan

A facade like a stylised castle lures visitors to investigate this unusually professional regional museum, whose main appeal is the fine collection of classic Quba-region carpets. Some sections show a refreshing emphasis on women's role in local history, but without English information this is not likely to be obvious to foreign visitors.

  • Laza

    Laza

    20.89 MILES

    Laza is a diffuse scattering of houses encircled by soaring mountains with grass-clad slopes and ribbon waterfalls cascading over perilous cliff edges. A…

  • Quba 1918 Genocide Memorial Complex

    Quba 1918 Genocide Memorial Complex

    0.65 MILES

    A startling pair of concrete spike-pyramids rise dramatically above a subterranean museum that very powerfully commemorates the massacres of April and May…

  • Qrız

    Qrız

    17.13 MILES

    One of Northern Azerbaijan's most culturally intriguing villages, Qrız sits on the crag-top plateau that looks out across the cliffs above Çaygoşan. The…

  • Qırmızı Qəsəbə

    Qırmızı Qəsəbə

    0.44 MILES

    Across the river from central Quba, Qırmızı Qəsəbə is a much-celebrated Jewish village with two active synagogues, including the Grand Synagogue. Its…

  • Çaygoșan

    Çaygoșan

    16.51 MILES

    One of the most dramatic stretches of the Quba–Xınalıq road starts when it enters a deep, narrow canyon at around Km 34.5. It emerges over 2km later at an…

  • Çirax Qala

    Çirax Qala

    29.22 MILES

    One of rural Azerbaijan’s best-preserved castle ruins, Çirax Qala's spindly, three-storey keep rises on a forested bluff, high above Qala Altı, a big,…

  • Grand Synagogue

    Grand Synagogue

    0.29 MILES

    The most impressive of Qırmızı Qəsəbə's surviving synagogues is a two-storey brick structure dating from 1888, pimpled with six spired minidomes.

  • Cek

    Cek

    18.26 MILES

    The minuscule village of Cek (pronounced 'Jek') is just a handful of farmsteads around a rocky knob that protrudes from a sweep of grassy mountainside…

