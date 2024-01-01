History Museum

A facade like a stylised castle lures visitors to investigate this unusually professional regional museum, whose main appeal is the fine collection of classic Quba-region carpets. Some sections show a refreshing emphasis on women's role in local history, but without English information this is not likely to be obvious to foreign visitors.
