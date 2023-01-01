Hand-woven carpets using wool coloured with vegetable dyes are created before your eyes in this amazingly grand, suburban gallery-workshop that includes a museum-like selection of traditional handicrafts. Tours are free and in English with no sales pressure. Ideally call ahead.

Take northbound bus 88 to the second Ceyhun Hacıbəyli stop, continue walking the same way as the bus was travelling then take the third right. Turn left (north) again at the next major junction and Azər-İlmə should be almost immediately on your right.