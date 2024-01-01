Archangel Michael Russian Church

Baku

Originally built in 1845 for worshippers from the Russian Imperial Navy, today the modest Archangel Michael Russian Church is the hub for Baku’s Orthodox community. It’s hidden behind larger buildings and not geared towards tourists, but the place billows atmospherically with incense and you’re welcome to respectfully admire the many icons.

