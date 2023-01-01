Nizami Literature Museum

The greatest attraction of this museum for most visitors is the western facade of the building it inhabits: a fine early-20th-century structure with photogenic ogive-arched niches set with statues of the nation’s literary greats.

The exhibitions within look at Azerbaijan's history through the prism of these writers, but there's a fair amount of overlap with the Historical Museum.

The museum is named after Nizami Gəncəvi (1141–1209), often cited as the 'Shakespeare of Azerbaijan'. A fine statue of Nizami himself stands proud in the stepped gardens leading up from the museum.