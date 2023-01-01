Historical Museum

Well-presented exhibits on Azerbaijan’s history and culture might miss the odd century here and there, but there’s more than enough to fill several hours if you’re really interested. If not, it’s still worth a brief trot through to admire the opulent 1895–1901 mansion of HZ Tağiyev, one of Baku’s greatest late-19th-century oil barons.

Don't miss the dazzling neo-Moorish ‘Oriental Hall’ and Tağiyev's rebuilt art-nouveau bedroom. Entry is free for university students on the first Wednesday of the month.