Once a Lenin Museum, this column-fronted neoclassical building has a sternly photogenic facade that looks best seen from across the Bulvar. Inside, the top floor holds changing exhibitions, often good and usually free. The somewhat sparse 2nd-floor Museum of Musical Culture (AZN1) will teach you what it means to be a Tarzan in Azerbaijan. The 3rd-floor Museum of Independence (AZN5) gives a somewhat dry, if unashamedly partisan, political history of the nation.