This joyous tailor-made gallery uses struts and tubing to create a wide variety of intimate viewing spaces, in many of which you can recline on bean-bag sofas as you contemplate the extensive collection of mind-bending, predominantly post-1980 Azerbaijani art. Upstairs, some earlier 20th-century canvases also appear, along with three original Picassos, a Dalí and a Chagal.

Eastbound buses 1 and 2 from the train station stop directly across a thundering 12-lane road from the gallery. To find the returning buses, however, you'll need to walk two blocks north.