Welcome to one of Vienna's hippest and most happening districts – Leopoldstadt, the city’s Jewish quarter. The neighbourhood has discovered newfound cool of late, with graffiti art, beach bars by the Danube Canal (Donaukanal) and a raft of enticing new boutiques, restaurants, galleries and edgy cafes hiding down its still-sleepy backstreets. Its centrepiece is the Prater where the Riesenrad of The Third Man fame spins amid all the fun of the fair. Further east is the Danube River and Danube Island recreation area.