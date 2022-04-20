Spread across 60 sq km, central Vienna's biggest park comprises woodlands of poplar and chestnut, meadows and tree-lined boulevards, as well as children's…
Prater & East of the Danube
Welcome to one of Vienna's hippest and most happening districts – Leopoldstadt, the city’s Jewish quarter. The neighbourhood has discovered newfound cool of late, with graffiti art, beach bars by the Danube Canal (Donaukanal) and a raft of enticing new boutiques, restaurants, galleries and edgy cafes hiding down its still-sleepy backstreets. Its centrepiece is the Prater where the Riesenrad of The Third Man fame spins amid all the fun of the fair. Further east is the Danube River and Danube Island recreation area.
Explore Prater & East of the Danube
- Prater
Spread across 60 sq km, central Vienna's biggest park comprises woodlands of poplar and chestnut, meadows and tree-lined boulevards, as well as children's…
- PPorzellanmuseum im Augarten
Restored to its former glory and reopened in 2011, this imperial pleasure palace harbours a new museum dedicated to exquisite Augarten porcelain. Founded…
- RRiesenrad
Top of every Prater wish list is the Riesenrad – at least for anyone of an age to recall Orson Welles' cuckoo clock speech in British film noir The Third…
- WWürstelprater
No matter your age, you are forever 10 years old with money burning a hole in your pocket at the Würstelprater. Come summer, this funfair throngs with…
- MMadame Tussauds Vienna
This waxwork wonderland in the Würstelprater is a stage for a host of sculpted celebrities – Nicole Kidman, Michael Jackson and Johnny Depp star among…
- AAugarten
This landscaped park from 1775 is dotted with open meadows and criss-crossed by paths lined with elm, lime, chestnut and maple trees. You can kick a ball…
- JJohann Strauss Residence
Strauss the Younger called Praterstrasse 54 home from 1863 to 1878 and composed the waltz, ‘The Blue Danube’, under its high ceilings. Inside you’ll find…
- WWiener Kriminalmuseum
The Vienna Crime Museum is a gruesome chapter in the Viennese obsession with death. It takes a tabloid-style look at crimes and criminals in Austria and…
- DDonauturm
At 252m, the Danube Tower in Donaupark is Vienna’s tallest structure. Its revolving restaurant at 170m, one of several spots to eat within the tower,…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Prater & East of the Danube.
