Prater & East of the Danube

Welcome to one of Vienna's hippest and most happening districts – Leopoldstadt, the city’s Jewish quarter. The neighbourhood has discovered newfound cool of late, with graffiti art, beach bars by the Danube Canal (Donaukanal) and a raft of enticing new boutiques, restaurants, galleries and edgy cafes hiding down its still-sleepy backstreets. Its centrepiece is the Prater where the Riesenrad of The Third Man fame spins amid all the fun of the fair. Further east is the Danube River and Danube Island recreation area.

Explore Prater & East of the Danube

  • Prater

    Spread across 60 sq km, central Vienna's biggest park comprises woodlands of poplar and chestnut, meadows and tree-lined boulevards, as well as children's…

    Porzellanmuseum im Augarten

    Restored to its former glory and reopened in 2011, this imperial pleasure palace harbours a new museum dedicated to exquisite Augarten porcelain. Founded…

    Riesenrad

    Top of every Prater wish list is the Riesenrad – at least for anyone of an age to recall Orson Welles' cuckoo clock speech in British film noir The Third…

    Würstelprater

    No matter your age, you are forever 10 years old with money burning a hole in your pocket at the Würstelprater. Come summer, this funfair throngs with…

    Madame Tussauds Vienna

    This waxwork wonderland in the Würstelprater is a stage for a host of sculpted celebrities – Nicole Kidman, Michael Jackson and Johnny Depp star among…

    Augarten

    This landscaped park from 1775 is dotted with open meadows and criss-crossed by paths lined with elm, lime, chestnut and maple trees. You can kick a ball…

    Johann Strauss Residence

    Strauss the Younger called Praterstrasse 54 home from 1863 to 1878 and composed the waltz, ‘The Blue Danube’, under its high ceilings. Inside you’ll find…

    Wiener Kriminalmuseum

    The Vienna Crime Museum is a gruesome chapter in the Viennese obsession with death. It takes a tabloid-style look at crimes and criminals in Austria and…

    Donauturm

    At 252m, the Danube Tower in Donaupark is Vienna’s tallest structure. Its revolving restaurant at 170m, one of several spots to eat within the tower,…

