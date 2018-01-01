Welcome to Krems an der Donau
Krems, as it's known to its friends, marks the beginning of the Wachau and is the prettiest of the larger towns on the Danube. Enjoyable eating and drinking, an atmospheric historical centre, rivers of top-quality wine from local vineyards and a couple of unexpected museums attract the summer tourist crowds, but the rest of the year things can be quiet. Aimless wandering is the best plan of attack, dipping into churches and museums, strolling the banks of the Danube and sampling the local whites as you go.
Krems has three parts: Krems to the east, the smaller settlement of Stein (formerly a separate town) to the west, and the connecting suburb of Und. Hence the local witticism: Krems und Stein sind drei Städte (Krems and Stein are three towns).
