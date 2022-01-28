Designed by British architects Peter Cook and Colin Fournier, this world-class contemporary-art space is known as the 'friendly alien' by locals. The…
Styria
Austria’s second-largest province is a picturesque combination of culture, architecture, rolling hills, vine-covered slopes and mountains. Graz, Austria’s second-largest city, is Styria's photogenic and fabulously relaxed capital. Head south from Graz and you’re in wine country, dubbed ‘Styrian Tuscany’. This is also the land of Kürbiskernöl – the strong, dark pumpkin-seed oil ubiquitous in Styrian cooking.
The eastern stretch of Styria is dotted with rejuvenating thermal spas and centuries-old castles. If you’re a fan of the former, Bad Blumau is a mandatory stop, not only to take the waters but also to appreciate its unusual architecture, designed by Friedensreich Hundertwasser. If you prefer castles, Schloss Riegersburg is one of Austria’s best.
In the north and west, Styria’s landscape changes to cold, fast-flowing alpine rivers, towering mountains and carved valleys. Highlights are Admont Abbey, charming Murau and Erzberg’s open-cast mine. The very northwestern reaches of Styria stretch into Salzkammergut.
Explore Styria
- Kunsthaus Graz
Designed by British architects Peter Cook and Colin Fournier, this world-class contemporary-art space is known as the 'friendly alien' by locals. The…
- BBasilika
Mariazell's basilica, a pilgrimage church, is famed for its small but exquisite chapel, known as the Gnadenkapelle (Chapel of Grace). This gold and silver…
- BBenedictine Abbey
Admont’s Benedictine abbey is arguably Austria’s most elegant and exciting baroque abbey. It brings together museums, religion, and modern art and…
- SSchloss Eggenberg
Graz' elegant palace was created for the Eggenberg dynasty in 1625 by Giovanni Pietro de Pomis (1565–1633) at the request of Johann Ulrich (1568–1634)…
- SSchlossberg
Rising to 473m, Schlossberg is the site of the original fortress where Graz was founded and is marked by the city's most visible icon – the Uhrturm. Its…
- DDachstein Eispalast
Situated in a crevice of the Dachstein Glacier along a sheer cliff face, the Eispalast creates the strange effect of walking through an enormous, hollow…
- LLandeszeughaus
If you have a passion for armour and weapons, you'll especially enjoy the Landeszeughaus, where more than 30,000 pieces of glistening weaponry are housed…
- NNeue Galerie Graz
The Neue Galerie is the crowning glory of the three museums inside the Joanneumsviertel complex. The collection of works on level 0 is the highlight,…
- NNationalpark Gesäuse
Established in 2003, Gesäuse is Austria’s newest national park, set in a pristine region of jagged mountain ridges, rock towers, deep valleys, alpine…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Styria.
See
Kunsthaus Graz
Designed by British architects Peter Cook and Colin Fournier, this world-class contemporary-art space is known as the 'friendly alien' by locals. The…
See
Basilika
Mariazell's basilica, a pilgrimage church, is famed for its small but exquisite chapel, known as the Gnadenkapelle (Chapel of Grace). This gold and silver…
See
Benedictine Abbey
Admont’s Benedictine abbey is arguably Austria’s most elegant and exciting baroque abbey. It brings together museums, religion, and modern art and…
See
Schloss Eggenberg
Graz' elegant palace was created for the Eggenberg dynasty in 1625 by Giovanni Pietro de Pomis (1565–1633) at the request of Johann Ulrich (1568–1634)…
See
Schlossberg
Rising to 473m, Schlossberg is the site of the original fortress where Graz was founded and is marked by the city's most visible icon – the Uhrturm. Its…
See
Dachstein Eispalast
Situated in a crevice of the Dachstein Glacier along a sheer cliff face, the Eispalast creates the strange effect of walking through an enormous, hollow…
See
Landeszeughaus
If you have a passion for armour and weapons, you'll especially enjoy the Landeszeughaus, where more than 30,000 pieces of glistening weaponry are housed…
See
Neue Galerie Graz
The Neue Galerie is the crowning glory of the three museums inside the Joanneumsviertel complex. The collection of works on level 0 is the highlight,…
See
Nationalpark Gesäuse
Established in 2003, Gesäuse is Austria’s newest national park, set in a pristine region of jagged mountain ridges, rock towers, deep valleys, alpine…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Styria
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.