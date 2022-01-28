Austria’s second-largest province is a picturesque combination of culture, architecture, rolling hills, vine-covered slopes and mountains. Graz, Austria’s second-largest city, is Styria's photogenic and fabulously relaxed capital. Head south from Graz and you’re in wine country, dubbed ‘Styrian Tuscany’. This is also the land of Kürbiskernöl – the strong, dark pumpkin-seed oil ubiquitous in Styrian cooking.

The eastern stretch of Styria is dotted with rejuvenating thermal spas and centuries-old castles. If you’re a fan of the former, Bad Blumau is a mandatory stop, not only to take the waters but also to appreciate its unusual architecture, designed by Friedensreich Hundertwasser. If you prefer castles, Schloss Riegersburg is one of Austria’s best.

In the north and west, Styria’s landscape changes to cold, fast-flowing alpine rivers, towering mountains and carved valleys. Highlights are Admont Abbey, charming Murau and Erzberg’s open-cast mine. The very northwestern reaches of Styria stretch into Salzkammergut.