Welcome to St Gilgen
Top experiences in St Gilgen
St Gilgen activities
Austrian Lakes and Mountains Salzburg Sightseeing Tour
You will see the impressive hunting castle Fuschl, today a luxury hotel, where the Prince Archbishops spent many seasons. In St Wolfgang there is time to visit the famous winged gothic altar by Michael Pacher, and there will be a stop at the White Horse Inn for refreshments. From St Wolfgang you be able to enjoy a 40 minute boat ride (from May 1 to October, 26 only) to St Gilgen, where Mozart's mother was born, on the other side of Lake Wolfgang. Passing Castle Huttenstein, you will continue along the Mondsee. The ever-changing and contrasting scenery will make this tour an unforgettable memory.The Route:Salzburg (Mirabellplatz) - Fuschl - St.Wolfgang (21 April - 26 October by boat) - St. Gilgen - Mondsee - Salzburg (Mirabellplatz)
Salzburg City Tour Plus Austrian Lake District and Mountains
Your tour will commence from Mirabell Square and take you through Mozarteum, the new part of the City, then continue to Mozart's Residence. Continue over the Staatsbrucke into the baroque Old Town with its resplendent Dome and the festival quarter. Passing the Nonnberg Abbey you will see Castle Leopoldskron, used as the von Trapp family home in the film, "Sound of Music". The tour will then return to Mirabell Square where the lake and mountains tour will commence with a scenic view of Salzburg. You will be introduced to many scenic and historical landmarks on the way to the beautiful Lake District, such as the impressive hunting castle Fuschl, today a luxury hotel, where the Prince Archbishops spent many seasons. In St Wolfgang there is time to visit the famous winged gothic altar by Michael Pacher, and there will be a stop at the White Horse Inn for refreshments. From St Wolfgang you be able to enjoy a 25 minute boat ride (May 1 - October 26 only) to St Gilgen, where Mozart's mother was born, on the other side of Lake Wolfgang. Passing Castle Huttenstein, you will continue along the Mondsee. The ever-changing and contrasting scenery will make this tour an unforgettable memory and is a must for every visitor to Salzburg.
Private Tour: Austrian Lakes and Mountains Tour from Salzburg
After hotel pickup, travel by Mercedes E-Class or minivan from Salzburg to the Austrian Lake District (Salzkammergut), an area of crystal-clear lakes, majestic mountains and charming villages. In times past, Austrian Emperor Franz Joseph and his family spent summer vacations in this captivating region. Your informative guide will tell you more about the history of this popular part of Austria as you travel through the countryside. Pass Fuschlsee (Lake Fuschl) and admire Schloss Fuschl, the gorgeous castle-like hotel on its banks. Next, visit the historic village of St Wolfgang, a small but picturesque market town on the shores of Wolfgangsee, one of Austria's most famous lakes. Visit the church to marvel at the winged Gothic altar by 15th-century Austrian sculptor Michael Pacher, and stop by the White Horse Inn, the setting for a well-known musical comedy about a waiter with an unrequited love for the owner of the inn. From October through April, enjoy coffee and cake at the White Horse Inn with its lovely views of Wolfgangsee. In the summer, take a relaxing boat ride across Wolfgangsee to St Gilgen, a small idyllic village where Mozart's mother was born. On the way, admire stunning views of the mountains Schafberg and Zwölferhorn (boat ride and coffee is not included with the package).Head back toward Salzburg, taking in marvelous views of Mondsee. Since your tour is private, you can ask the guide about including other area attractions you'd like to see and take your time admiring the fantastic scenery. Your half-day trip through one of Austria's most beautiful regions concludes with drop-off at your Salzburg hotel.