Private Tour: Austrian Lakes and Mountains Tour from Salzburg

After hotel pickup, travel by Mercedes E-Class or minivan from Salzburg to the Austrian Lake District (Salzkammergut), an area of crystal-clear lakes, majestic mountains and charming villages. In times past, Austrian Emperor Franz Joseph and his family spent summer vacations in this captivating region. Your informative guide will tell you more about the history of this popular part of Austria as you travel through the countryside. Pass Fuschlsee (Lake Fuschl) and admire Schloss Fuschl, the gorgeous castle-like hotel on its banks. Next, visit the historic village of St Wolfgang, a small but picturesque market town on the shores of Wolfgangsee, one of Austria's most famous lakes. Visit the church to marvel at the winged Gothic altar by 15th-century Austrian sculptor Michael Pacher, and stop by the White Horse Inn, the setting for a well-known musical comedy about a waiter with an unrequited love for the owner of the inn. From October through April, enjoy coffee and cake at the White Horse Inn with its lovely views of Wolfgangsee. In the summer, take a relaxing boat ride across Wolfgangsee to St Gilgen, a small idyllic village where Mozart's mother was born. On the way, admire stunning views of the mountains Schafberg and Zwölferhorn (boat ride and coffee is not included with the package).Head back toward Salzburg, taking in marvelous views of Mondsee. Since your tour is private, you can ask the guide about including other area attractions you'd like to see and take your time admiring the fantastic scenery. Your half-day trip through one of Austria's most beautiful regions concludes with drop-off at your Salzburg hotel.