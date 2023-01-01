Burg Lockenhaus

Lockenhaus is famous for its castle, or more accurately, for its former resident Elizabeth Bäthory. Better known as the ‘Blood Countess’, she has gone down in history for her reign of terror early in the 17th century, when she reputedly tortured and murdered over 600 mainly peasant girls and women for her own sadistic pleasure. The castle has long been cleansed of such gruesome horrors but still contains the requisite and rather impressive torture chamber, complete with an iron maiden.

In addition to being a tourist attraction, the castle also houses hotel rooms and a restaurant.