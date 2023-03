Sandalford is one of the oldest Swan Valley wineries (1840) and hosts high-society weddings and major concerts (Sting, Tom Jones, Lionel Richie) on its expansive lawns. Sip some semillon at the cellar door, take a tour, or book a seat at the elegant restaurant for creative Mod Oz mains (the likes of barramundi with preserved lemon, pomegranate, beetroot, feta and maple dressing).