Located in Caversham in West Swan, at 26 sq km this is Perth's heftiest park – a marvellous grassy reserve with over 30km of walkways and bike paths, a free kids' water park, sports ovals and dozens of picnic and barbecue spots. You'll also find the Caversham Wildlife Park, Revolutions Transport Museum, the Motor Museum of Western Australia, a tractor museum and train and tram rides for the kids. It's a massive place: pick up a map from the visitor centre.