Taylor's Cottage

West Coast Australia

This two-room, sawn-timber cottage is in the grounds of the Guildford Courthouse, and is actually the oldest part of the Guildford Heritage Precinct (1863). Emma and Edward Taylor once lived here, with their 13 kids (13!). Admission is included with Guildford Gaol entry.

Nearby West Coast Australia attractions

1. Guildford Gaol

0.01 MILES

This interesting red-brick heritage building is next door to the old Guildford Courthouse – both are part of the Guildford Heritage Precinct. The jail…

2. Guildford Courthouse

0.03 MILES

Guildford's old courthouse (1866) operated until 1969, and now houses the visitor centre and some interesting historical displays. Oddly, the Aboriginal…

3. Woodbridge House

1.06 MILES

This glorious red-brick 1885 mansion overlooks the river a short drive east of town. Wrapped in wrought-iron verandahs and glowing russet-red in the WA…

4. Sandalford Wines

2.31 MILES

Sandalford is one of the oldest Swan Valley wineries (1840) and hosts high-society weddings and major concerts (Sting, Tom Jones, Lionel Richie) on its…

5. Houghton

3.41 MILES

The Swan's oldest and best-known winery is surrounded by stroll-worthy grounds, including a jacaranda grove (check out the insanely purple blooms from…

6. Gomboc Gallery

3.96 MILES

One of WA's better commercial galleries, surrounded by an intriguing sculpture park.

7. Whiteman Park

4.32 MILES

Located in Caversham in West Swan, at 26 sq km this is Perth's heftiest park – a marvellous grassy reserve with over 30km of walkways and bike paths, a…

8. Tractor Museum of Western Australia

4.41 MILES

Burning passion for vintage tractors? Live out your agrarian fantasies at this temple of traction in Whiteman Park. If you happen to be here on the second…