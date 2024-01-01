This two-room, sawn-timber cottage is in the grounds of the Guildford Courthouse, and is actually the oldest part of the Guildford Heritage Precinct (1863). Emma and Edward Taylor once lived here, with their 13 kids (13!). Admission is included with Guildford Gaol entry.
Taylor's Cottage
9.17 MILES
The 400-hectare, bush-filled expanse of Kings Park, smack in the city centre and enjoying epic views, is Perth's pride and joy. The Botanic Garden…
16.79 MILES
With its forbidding 5m-high walls, the old convict-era prison dominates Fremantle. Various daytime tours explore the jail's maximum-security past, give…
17.37 MILES
Located within an 1852 commissariat store, the Shipwrecks Museum is considered the finest display of maritime archaeology in the southern hemisphere. The…
Western Australian Museum – Maritime
17.46 MILES
Significant West Australian boats are suspended from the rafters of this sail-shaped museum building. There's the yacht that won the America's Cup race in…
Art Gallery of Western Australia
7.48 MILES
Founded in 1895, this excellent gallery houses the state's preeminent art collection as well as regular international exhibitions that, increasingly, have…
13.56 MILES
This hidden valley in Pickering Brook has sustained apple orchards since 1939. Take a one-hour tour through the trees on a tractor-pulled carriage, a 45…
26.41 MILES
The Basin is Rotto's top family swim spot – a sheltered, natural sandy-floored pool, fringed by reefs to keep the waves at bay. It's a short cycle from…
14.53 MILES
Dividing WA's vast coastline into five distinct zones (Far North, Coral Coast, Shipwreck Coast, Perth and Great Southern), AQWA features a 98m underwater…
0.01 MILES
This interesting red-brick heritage building is next door to the old Guildford Courthouse – both are part of the Guildford Heritage Precinct. The jail…
0.03 MILES
Guildford's old courthouse (1866) operated until 1969, and now houses the visitor centre and some interesting historical displays. Oddly, the Aboriginal…
1.06 MILES
This glorious red-brick 1885 mansion overlooks the river a short drive east of town. Wrapped in wrought-iron verandahs and glowing russet-red in the WA…
2.31 MILES
Sandalford is one of the oldest Swan Valley wineries (1840) and hosts high-society weddings and major concerts (Sting, Tom Jones, Lionel Richie) on its…
3.41 MILES
The Swan's oldest and best-known winery is surrounded by stroll-worthy grounds, including a jacaranda grove (check out the insanely purple blooms from…
3.96 MILES
One of WA's better commercial galleries, surrounded by an intriguing sculpture park.
4.32 MILES
Located in Caversham in West Swan, at 26 sq km this is Perth's heftiest park – a marvellous grassy reserve with over 30km of walkways and bike paths, a…
8. Tractor Museum of Western Australia
4.41 MILES
Burning passion for vintage tractors? Live out your agrarian fantasies at this temple of traction in Whiteman Park. If you happen to be here on the second…