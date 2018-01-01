Margaret River Nature, Food, Wine Tour with Gourmet Lunch

Departing at 10am from the Margaret River Bed and Breakfast car park or alternatively, pickups are available from the town or wherever you are staying (pickups free if less than 10 minutes travel) . You may also like to order a pre-tour gourmet breakfast (own expense) at the Margaret River Bed & Breakfast. Traveling in a luxury people mover, the tour will take you north along Caves Road stopping to examine spectacular coastal scenery and geological features at places such as Gracetown, Moses Rock, Willyabrup Cliffs and Canal Rocks. Depending on time and interest, Cape Naturaliste can also be visited. There are many famous wineries as well as boutique vineyards and breweries where the guide can stop and you can enjoy free tastings. You will learn about the origin of the different soils and climates that result in the unique terroir that can produce some of Australia’s finest wines.Return to the Margaret River Bed and Breakfast for a fabulous lunch, enjoy a glass of wine or beer, and finish off with espresso coffee and muffins. Your tour will then head south, perhaps visiting the Berry Farm to taste all their jams, preserves and wines, or maybe coffee, chocolate and olive oil cosmetics is your thing. Several other wineries can also be visited then on to Hamelin Bay. This bay is scenically spectacular and includes some fine examples of coastal morphology. A bonus is that the bay is a nature reserve for stingrays and if the water is calm, there is a flock of stingrays that patrol the beach and these can be hand fed. Your tour guide will adjust the groups itinerary to suit everyone’s requirements.Return through the majestic Boranup Forest to look at the giant Karri trees and the undergrowth vegetation, as well as examining the geology of cave formation.