Welcome to Southern WA
For a change from the great outdoors, Albany – the state's earliest European settlement – has colonial and Anzac history, and Denmark has excellent wine, craft beer and good food. Inland, the peaks and plains of Stirling National Park are enlivened by wildflowers from September to November, while orca visit remote Bremer Bay from February to April.
Further west, Esperance is the gateway to stunning coastal scenery.
Top experiences in Southern WA
Margaret River Winery and Brewery Day Tour Plus Gourmet Lunch
Best thing to do in the Margaret River Region.You will be picked up from your Margaret River accommodation at approximately 10.30am. Relax and take in the panoramic views of the forested vineyards and valleys from your comfortable 12 to 20, passenger, air conditioned vehicle. Aboriginal, pioneer and wine heritage is professionally explained by your qualified nature and wine guide. Laughter, fun and knowledge make this a brilliant Australian day out. Wine making to wine judging is covered by your qualified guide at the best Estates. Your fun, stress free day has begun. Between 11am and 5pm, visit 7 attractions including intimate and corporate wineries, cheese & chocolate companies and a relaxed brewery. A unique lunch is served at a winery at approximately 1pm. Wild foods of Australia are optional with your hearty meals. Vegetarians are well catered for. After lunch treats include chocolate factory tastings, 5 cheese tastings, yoghurt, tasty ice cream, coffee and hot chocolate are optional. Chocoholics beware, giant freckles and chocolate massage oil exist on this tour! After 40 tastings at many great attractions, you will be returned to your accommodation at 5pm.
Margaret River Nature, Food, Wine Tour with Gourmet Lunch
Departing at 10am from the Margaret River Bed and Breakfast car park or alternatively, pickups are available from the town or wherever you are staying (pickups free if less than 10 minutes travel) . You may also like to order a pre-tour gourmet breakfast (own expense) at the Margaret River Bed & Breakfast. Traveling in a luxury people mover, the tour will take you north along Caves Road stopping to examine spectacular coastal scenery and geological features at places such as Gracetown, Moses Rock, Willyabrup Cliffs and Canal Rocks. Depending on time and interest, Cape Naturaliste can also be visited. There are many famous wineries as well as boutique vineyards and breweries where the guide can stop and you can enjoy free tastings. You will learn about the origin of the different soils and climates that result in the unique terroir that can produce some of Australia’s finest wines.Return to the Margaret River Bed and Breakfast for a fabulous lunch, enjoy a glass of wine or beer, and finish off with espresso coffee and muffins. Your tour will then head south, perhaps visiting the Berry Farm to taste all their jams, preserves and wines, or maybe coffee, chocolate and olive oil cosmetics is your thing. Several other wineries can also be visited then on to Hamelin Bay. This bay is scenically spectacular and includes some fine examples of coastal morphology. A bonus is that the bay is a nature reserve for stingrays and if the water is calm, there is a flock of stingrays that patrol the beach and these can be hand fed. Your tour guide will adjust the groups itinerary to suit everyone’s requirements.Return through the majestic Boranup Forest to look at the giant Karri trees and the undergrowth vegetation, as well as examining the geology of cave formation.
Margaret River Canoe Tour Including Lunch
Best thing to do in Margaret River. Canoeing Kayaking on the scenic Margaret River! Meet at Margaret River mouth, Prevelly Beach at 9.40am. At the river mouth, enjoy exhilarating views off Surfers Point and the river meeting the ocean. Equipment and canoe instruction is professionally provided for all ability levels. At 10:15am you will depart into the river valley, past cliffs, caves, pioneer and aboriginal sites, by 2-5 seater canoes. As no motor craft are permitted on the river, the healthy native eco system with rare public access, boasts clean, clear water, Australian wildlife, unique forests and tranquil waters. Enjoy great wild food, Canoeing and the great out doors! Lunch is served and wild foods fully explained by 1pm. Paddle upstream past forested kangaroo habitats and learn the history of the first native inhabitants and the trials of the famous Bussell family of Busselton. There are ample unique photo opportunities while you enjoy a day of fun in the sun. Meander home or race for the Margaret River wine, and be back at Surfer’s Beach by 2pm.
Full-Day Small-Group Margaret River Wine and Food Tasting Tour
At your Margaret River region accommodation, you are greeted by your guide for the day, you then are transported to the first stop Yahava Koffeeworks to indulge and start you on a journey discovering the Margaret River region. Visit Prevelly Beach for a photo shoot showing of one of our big attractions where The Margaret River Pro is held each year (international surfing event). Then, head to your first winery where you will enjoy pairing wines with local free range gourmet meat products. Lunch includes a sit down meal including a glass of wine, after lunch its pairing wine with cheese followed by another wine tasting with a difference. Sampling fine chocolate made from bean to bar if you wish you can purchase a natural ice-cream or try a hot chocolate/coffee before heading to indulge in more gourmet food and for the ladies use and try natural olive oil soaps and body products. In the summer months a quick stop into a brewery to wash out your pallet before returning to your Margaret River region accommodation.
Tandem Skydive over Busselton and Margaret River
Arrive at Skydive Geronimo Dropzone at Busselton Regional Airport at your confirmed time. Free parking is available.After completing your paperwork, you'll be outfitted with your harness and receive a safety briefing before heading to the plane to begin your exhilarating adventure. Take in the scenery of Busselton and the Margaret River region from the plane as it climbs to your chosen altitude—10,000, 14,000, or 15,000 feet (3,048, 4,267, or 4,572 meters)—and then it's time for the door to open. Prepare for a huge rush as you jump out of the plane, secured to your instructor, feeling your heart pumping as you spread your wings at up to 200 kph for 30 to 66 seconds. There is no other sensation like it. When you reach 5,000 feet (1,524 meters), your instructor deploys your parachute, allowing you to catch your breath while you fly back to the ground for 4 to 6 minutes.If you have friends and family with you, they will be given directions to the landing area to watch you land on the beach near the Busselton jetty. Afterward, you can celebrate your experience with a well-deserved beer or glass of wine at the Equinox (included). Then return to the Dropzone at your leisure to pick up your video and photos, which you can watch on the big screen to relive your experience right away (videos and photos are an additional expense).
Margaret River Wine and Sights Discovery Tour from Busselton or Dunsborough
Your tour guide will provide interesting commentary, including the stories behind each stop, a yummy locally made afternoon tea, and personalized service in a comfortable mini bus with a maximum of 12 passengers, you’ll be able to discover all the region has to offer.Travel to Cape Naturaliste, one of the most spectacular locations in the Margaret River Region, with stunning gentle bays on one side and the Indian Ocean on the other. Try and spot the Bottlenose Dolphins playing in the waves or take memorable photos of Sugarloaf Rock and Cape Naturaliste Lighthouse. The tour then heads in to the wine country, down scenic Caves Road, stopping at Canal Rocks, then on to a local gourmet producer and a winery or two for a taste of the Margaret River Wine Region before returning to your drop off point through the Yallingup Hills, home of Western Grey Kangaroos.