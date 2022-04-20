Overview

The 15 narrow, breathtaking gorges, hidden pools and spectacular waterfalls of the 6275-sq-km Karijini National Park (https://parks.dpaw.wa.gov.au/park/karijini; admission per car $13) form one of WA's most impressive attractions. Nature lovers flock to this red slice of the Hamersley Range and its deep, dark chasms (the traditional lands of the Banyjima, Kurrama and Innawonga peoples), home to abundant wildlife and over 800 different plant species.