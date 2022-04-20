Shop
The 15 narrow, breathtaking gorges, hidden pools and spectacular waterfalls of the 6275-sq-km Karijini National Park (https://parks.dpaw.wa.gov.au/park/karijini; admission per car $13) form one of WA's most impressive attractions. Nature lovers flock to this red slice of the Hamersley Range and its deep, dark chasms (the traditional lands of the Banyjima, Kurrama and Innawonga peoples), home to abundant wildlife and over 800 different plant species.
From the Fortescue Falls car park, a trail descends steeply via a long staircase to stunning Fortescue Falls (the park's only permanent waterfall; about…
Away in Karijini's northwest corner, this idyllic swimming hole and waterfall (400m; allow about an hour for the return walk) makes a lovely stop if you…
The trail through Hancock Gorge is one of the shortest (400m, 80 minutes return) but also one of the most challenging in the park. A steep descent (partly…
Swim quietly and with respect at this lovely, shady pool – it has special significance to the local Aboriginal people. It's a 300m (roughly 10-minute)…
When not trickling, Joffre Falls are spectacular, but the frigid pools below are perennially shaded. The Joffre Lookout is 10 minutes' walk from the…
The 13km drive (past the Karijini Eco Retreat) to the breathtaking Oxer Lookout is bumpy and unsealed, but it's worth it for the magnificent views of the…
The Upper Weano is dry, but the steep track winding down from the car park to the Lower Weano narrows until you reach the perfect, surreal bowl of…
A wide, easy gorge where you can hike to the falls located upstream of a small, tranquil pool (3km, takes about two hours return). Access by 4WD or high…
