Away in Karijini's northwest corner, this idyllic swimming hole and waterfall (400m; allow about an hour for the return walk) makes a lovely stop if you're heading north towards the coast or Millstream (it can't be accessed from Banjima Dr). It's about 67km from Tom Price: head north on Bingarn Rd for 26km, and turn right at the T-junction, carrying on another 41km (unsealed). Turn at the sign for Hamersley Gorge, not Hamersley Range.