The 13km drive (past the Karijini Eco Retreat) to the breathtaking Oxer Lookout is bumpy and unsealed, but it's worth it for the magnificent views of the junction of the Red, Weano, Joffre and Hancock Gorges some 130m below. The lookout is a short walk from the car park. Nearby is the Junction Pool Lookout with views of Hancock Gorge.