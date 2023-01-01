The most arresting sight in the Horrocks/Port Gregory area is Hutt Lagoon, which is more commonly referred to as 'Pink Lake'. Yes, the saltwater here is pink, due to the presence of the algae Dunaliella salina. The algae is a source of beta-carotene, which is harvested here and used in food coloring and make-up.

How can I visit?

You can access the Pink Lake for free by car from George Grey Dr (the road south of Kalbarri), but it pays to take the turn-off to Port Gregory for the best viewpoints. The Coral Coast is renowned for its incredible scenic beauty, but this photo opportunity is a tough view to beat. You can also take popular sightseeing flights over the lake from Kalbarri and Geraldton.

Can I swim in the Pink Lake?

Though it is safe to go into the water, caution is advisable. The salt crystals on the bottom of the lake can be very sharp and could easily cut your bare feet. It is also imperative to take any rubbish or belongings with you when you leave to preserve the beauty of the area. The water levels in the lake drop during summer; it's advisable to visit outside of this time if you want to photograph Hutt Lagoon in all its glory.