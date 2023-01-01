Murujuga is home to the world's largest concentration of rock art (dating back more than 30,000 years), stretched out along the rocky hills of the heavily industrialised Burrup Peninsula. The most accessible are at Deep Gorge, near Hearson's Cove. The engravings depict fish, goannas (lizards), turtles, ospreys, kangaroos and even a Tasmanian tiger.

The best way to see and appreciate the importance of this art is through a half-day tour out of Karratha with Ngurrangga Tours.

It's possible to wander through the gorge by yourself; bring plenty of water and take care not to get lost. The densest concentrations of rock art are around 50m south of the car park, and deeper into the gorge, where the ground is covered with scattered cockle shells.

The park is co-managed by the local Ngarluma, Yindjibarndi, Yaburara and Mardudhunera communities and DPaW.

You'll need a 4WD to explore north of Withnell Bay.