The old gaol (built in 1886 in cruciform shape) houses the museum, which includes a courtyard minerals display and some harrowing details of Aboriginal incarceration. Admission to the jail is by tour only.

The premises are shared with the Roebourne Art Group (9am to 2pm Mon to Fri, to 1pm Sat) which sells Aboriginal art by various cultural groups from across the Pilbara, varying in quality.