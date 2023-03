At one of the state's best museums, intelligent multimedia displays relate the area's natural, cultural and Aboriginal history. The Shipwreck Gallery documents the tragic story of the Batavia, while 3D video footage reveals the sunken wrecks of HMAS Sydney II and the Kormoran. A highlights tour is run daily at 11.30am.

Enquire about public sailing days held on the replica Batavia longboat moored behind the museum (see www.batavialongboat.org).