Geraldton's foreshore is a great example of waterfront redevelopment: loads of beach space and grassy spots, walking paths, picnic shelters, free barbecues, playgrounds (including a water-play park), cafes and event spaces. Check out the fun 'Rubik's cube' public toilets at the northern end, and the wonderful 'emu eggs' art sculpture from local Aboriginal artists.

At the foreshore's southern end, take a walk along the Esplanade, which projects into the water and offers interpretive panels, a view of the port (busily shipping wheat and iron ore offshore) and a glimpse of a sea-lion colony.

The town beach is at the southern end of the foreshore; Champion Beach is at the northern end. Ultimate Watersports rents stand-up paddleboards (SUPs) and kayaks by the town beach; bikes can be hired near the visitor centre.

Sunday nights in summer sees live music and a couple of food trucks at Stow Gardens at the foreshore's southern end.